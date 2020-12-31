Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

