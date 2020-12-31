El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $116.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.71 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $107.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $432.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.46 million to $433.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $449.64 million, with estimates ranging from $444.50 million to $456.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 131,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.53.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

