Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,991. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

