Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Cap of $361,881.41 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $361,881.41 and $56,938.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

ELEC is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

