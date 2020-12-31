Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 272820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.97 million and a P/E ratio of -53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

