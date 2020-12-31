Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 68,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,342. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

