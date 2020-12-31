Encavis AG (CAP.F)’s (CAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encavis AG (CAP.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Tuesday. Encavis AG has a twelve month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of €21.35 ($25.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.50.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

