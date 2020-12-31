Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.80 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.05 ($10.64).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.