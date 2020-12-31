Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Down 5.4%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,313,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,606,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $346.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.