Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.25. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

