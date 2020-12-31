eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.88. eServGlobal shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.