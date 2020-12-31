Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Trading Down 1.2%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 7,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 3,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

