Evedo Trading 84.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $801,186.12 and $1.25 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,690 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.