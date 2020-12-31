EventChain Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $268,051.94 and $15,171.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00275609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.46 or 0.01957739 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

