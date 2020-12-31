EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 370.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

