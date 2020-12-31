EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.42 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $123.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $126.40 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $129.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $445.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $448.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $502.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

