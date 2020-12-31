Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 241,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 585,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

