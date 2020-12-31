eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Shares of EXPI opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $83.95.
In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $865,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854,949 shares in the company, valued at $642,922,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,666 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,100 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
