eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of EXPI opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $865,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854,949 shares in the company, valued at $642,922,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,666 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,100 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

