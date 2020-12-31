Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,257. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

