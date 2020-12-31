extraDNA (XDNA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $93,006.66 and approximately $38,841.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,290.89 or 1.00306448 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00345058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00506876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033948 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.