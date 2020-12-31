F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.69. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.