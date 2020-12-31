FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $328.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.27 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

