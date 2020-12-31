Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $442.10

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $442.10 and traded as high as $512.02. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $503.95, with a volume of 62,208 shares changing hands.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.10. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

