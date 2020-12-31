Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.27

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $24.75. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 101,743 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

