FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total value of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in FedEx by 172.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

