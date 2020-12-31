Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.80

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298.80 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.88), with a volume of 285741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

