Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.31 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, HitBTC, BitAsset and Bitrabbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.01992778 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, WazirX, BitAsset, Hotbit, Korbit, MXC, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Coinall, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMax and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

