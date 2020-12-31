Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Buys $1,118,895.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

