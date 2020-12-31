Financial Analysis: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Maximus pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NIC pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maximus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NIC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Maximus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.20% 17.60% 10.68% NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maximus and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.29 $214.51 million $3.39 21.42 NIC $354.20 million 4.88 $50.43 million $0.77 33.48

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than NIC. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maximus and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 1 3.00 NIC 0 1 3 1 3.00

Maximus currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. NIC has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than NIC.

Summary

Maximus beats NIC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

