Financial Contrast: Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 3.88 $8.52 million $0.21 37.90 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 104.31 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 90.8, meaning that its share price is 8,980% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats BioRestorative Therapies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.