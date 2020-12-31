Financial Review: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) versus Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Superior Energy Services and Recon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Recon Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A Recon Technology $9.30 million 0.98 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Recon Technology beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

