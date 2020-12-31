Financial Survey: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 3.40 $24.05 million $1.17 9.50 Rafael $4.93 million 75.53 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

