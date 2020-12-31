First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,492. The company has a market cap of $279.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

