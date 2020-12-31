First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 49,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 124,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.