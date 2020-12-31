Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Hits $4.69 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Flash has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $804.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flash has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.