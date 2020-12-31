FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) versus WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) Head to Head Contrast

WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WQN and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WQN 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $280.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than WQN.

Profitability

This table compares WQN and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WQN N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of WQN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WQN and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WQN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.50 $895.07 million $11.26 23.98

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WQN.

Risk and Volatility

WQN has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats WQN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WQN

WQN, Inc. provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

