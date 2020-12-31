Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 39,779 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

