FLIP (FLP) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $163,612.23 and $123.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

