FLIP Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $168,346.07 and $15.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

