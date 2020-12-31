FLO One Day Volume Hits $17,881.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, FLO has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $17,881.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

