Flowchain Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $23,321.24 and approximately $39,602.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00296093 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.10 or 0.01993323 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

