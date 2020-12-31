Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.91 or 0.02017513 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

