ForTube Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ForTube token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $1.02 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

Buying and Selling ForTube

