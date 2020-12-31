Fountain One Day Volume Reaches $2,552.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market capitalization of $663,720.55 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

