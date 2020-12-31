Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.05

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and traded as high as $55.16. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 635,766 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.49.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

