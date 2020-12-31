Franklin Covey (FC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FC stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

