Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA: FRE):

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRE traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €37.84 ($44.52). 1,072,853 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.44. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

