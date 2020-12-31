Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $662,653.95 and $24,567.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,282,548 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

