frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.