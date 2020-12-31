Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Frontline stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

